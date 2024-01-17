Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla to star in psychological thriller ‘Ego’

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actors Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla, Gauhar Khan and Divya Dutta will be seen in filmmaker Niddhish Puuzhakkal’s upcoming psychological thriller ‘Ego’.

The film also stars Anirudh Tanwar, Jitendra Joshi, and Prakash Belawadi.

According to Puuzhakkal, 'Ego' isn't a typical Bollywood film, it's an exploration of one of the most common human phobias — claustrophobia, the fear of closed spaces.

He said: “Drawing from my childhood experiences and inspired by the rich tapestry of human emotions as a psychologist, I've poured my heart and soul into this project. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla, Divya Dutta, Gauhar Khan, and Prakash Belawadi, 'Ego' showcases these talented actors in roles you've never seen them play before.

“In a world where the lines between reality and illusion blur, 'Ego' takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey deep into the complexities of the mind. With stunning visuals, a thought-provoking narrative, and an artistic vision that has been extremely challenging to execute and complete, 'Ego' aims for this movie to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The narrative is fresh, offering viewers worldwide an experience like never before."

He added: “‘Ego' offers a unique take on psychological thrillers. It's not just a film; it's an exploration of the human condition, a puzzle of identities, and a cinematic experience that will make you question the very nature of self. As the director, I've channeled my childhood curiosity and fascination with the human mind into creating a film that not only entertains but also challenges and provokes.”

“Prepare yourself for a cinematic adventure that's as relatable as it is mind-bending, as 'Ego' pushes the boundaries of storytelling."

