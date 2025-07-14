As astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla heads home, political class celebrates the proud moment

New Delhi, July 14 As the Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to return to Earth on July 15, after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), political leaders across the spectrum, from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the BJP, have hailed the moment as a proud milestone for the country as well as its space ambitions.

Shukla’s participation in the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) made him the first Indian astronaut in 41 years to reach the ISS. His return journey will begin with undocking from the space station at 4:30 PM IST on July 14, with a scheduled splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast around 3:00 PM IST on July 15.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey called it a “moment of immense pride” for the nation.

“It’s a proud moment for all Indians. Shubhanshu Shukla has made the entire country proud. There are very few people on Earth who achieve what he has. The whole country is excited about his return, and we are expecting him to share many valuable experiences from space,” Dubey said.

BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay echoed the sentiments, emphasising the significance of Shukla’s mission for the scientific community.

“It’s a proud moment for the entire country that a scientist like Shubhanshu Shukla is returning home after a successful mission in space. Students and young scientists are eagerly waiting to hear about his experience. The knowledge he has gathered will inspire future generations,” he said.

BJP MP Agnimitra Paul also lauded Shukla's achievements, linking them to a broader wave of national progress.

“This is a proud moment for all of us. He is coming back after conducting successful experiments in space. Thanks to the motivation and inspiration provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indians in every field are now achieving global excellence. I congratulate the entire country on this incredible feat,” she told IANS.

During his 18-day mission, Shukla and his Ax-4 crew carried out more than 60 advanced scientific experiments in fields such as biology, materials science, human health, and artificial intelligence. His work was crucial to India’s future space plans.

At least seven of the experiments were designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), contributing to essential data for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. One standout effort involved photographing six varieties of crop seeds in microgravity, which will undergo genetic analysis after the mission to support research in space-based agriculture.

In a conversation with Axiom Space Chief Scientist Dr. Lucie Low, Shukla expressed his pride in playing a dual role during the mission.

“I feel proud to serve as a bridge between the researchers and the station—to conduct research on their behalf,” he said.

