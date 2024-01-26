As India celebrates 75th Republic Day, Russia sends its love

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Choosing a different way of wishing and celebrating the Republic Day of India, the officials along with others at the Russian Embassy in India danced to the song of a Bollywood movie, Gadar, 'Mae Nikla Gaddi Leke'.

In the video shared by the Russian Embassy in India, people were seen waving Indian flags and dancing on the hookstep of a Bollywood song. A Russian dance crew also joined them and flaunt dance steps with them. The celebrations were joined by children and young people.

Moreover, another dance crew also performed on the occasion who were dressed up in traditional cloths.

Later at the end of the video, people were seen holding cards with each individual holding a separate word to make a 'Happy Republic Day' sequence.

In his message Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov wrote "Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!"

https://x.com/AmbRus_India/status/1750668330451583285?s=20

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc., to be played by the women artists.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns, state of the art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari' in this national festival.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

After this President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor