ASEAN countries vow to strengthen cooperation to tackle transnational crime

Vientiane, June 27 The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledged to toughen their stance against transnational crime, with closer cooperation being emphasised during the 24th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

According to the Lao Security News report on Thursday, the 24th SOMTC and its related meetings began in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

The meeting will devise policies, plans, and projects and coordinate the implementation of work involved in the fight against transnational crime in the ASEAN region, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, delegates will share views and assess the situation and trends of transnational crime in the region and the world.

In the future, more information will be shared between ASEAN member countries concerning transnational crime, while the capacity of law enforcement officers will be enhanced.

ASEAN nations will strengthen their cooperation in this field, and source more technical assistance and funding from partner countries and international organisations to enhance the bloc's capacity to combat transnational crime.

