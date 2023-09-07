"ASEAN-India Summit testament to our shared vision": PM Modi 

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he attended and co-chaired the ASEAN-India Summit has said that it is a testament to a shared vision.

"Always a delight to meet @ASEAN leaders," PM Modi wrote on X.

He said, "The ASEAN-India Summit is a testament to our shared vision and collaboration for a better future. We look forward to working together in futuristic sectors which will enhance human progress."

In his address to the Summit, PM Modi stated that the India-ASEAN partnership has reached its fourth decade and it is an honour for him to co-chair the Summit. He also congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit.

PM Modi highlighted the shared values, regional integration and shared beliefs in peace that unite India and the ASEAN.

In his opening remarks at the 20th ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said "This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth."

He referred to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -One Earth, One Family, One Future which is the theme of the G20 under the Indian presidency.

The PM also attended the East Asia Summit today. Upon his arrival in the country earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport.

Prime Minister Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who welcomed him. At the venue of the ASEAN Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Earlier, in his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy'.

