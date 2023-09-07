Ashok Leyland unveils E-LCV

Chennai, Sep 7 Commemorating its 75th year of operation, commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday unveiled electric light commercial vehicles from its group company SWITCH Mobility.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the IeV series electric light commercial vehicles here.

According to Ashok Leyland, the IeV Series is India’s first electric

commercial vehicle in its category targeted at MSMEs, cottage industries and e-commerce segments.

Ashok Leyland also showcased the new, 9-metre, Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Bus developed for the thermal power major NTPC Ltd.

This is India's first fuel cell bus that will commercially ply on the country's roads.

The company also exhibited the country's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck, which was earlier launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries.

"Ashok Leyland's 75-year journey is a story of transformation and

innovation. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead to the future with excitement and determination and renew our pledge to further shape the future of the commercial vehicle industry," said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland and SWITCH Mobility.

