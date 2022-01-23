Assailants kill family of five in central Tanzania

At least five people from the same family have been killed by unidentified assailants in Tanzania's central region of Dodoma, police said on Sunday.

The victims were a husband, a wife, two children and a grandchild, said Onesmo Lyanga, the Dodoma regional police commander.

Lyanga told a press conference that initial investigations showed that the victims were hit by heavy objects.

Lyanga said the bodies of the deceased have been taken to hospital for postmortem to find out how they were killed.

He said after the postmortem is done, police will issue a statement, vowing that police will leave no stone unturned in hunting for the assailants.

Noah Kapande, a relative of the victims, told local media the bodies of the deceased were found in their house in Zanka village on Saturday at 4 pm local time by children who had gone to graze cattle near the house of the deceased.

Anthony Mtaka, the Dodoma regional commissioner, visited the scene on Sunday accompanied by the regional defense and security committee and urged the villagers and relatives to give cooperation in identifying the assailants.

"This incident might be done in collaboration with residents of this area and not a person from far. No one can come from far and kill five people of the same family without having enough information," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

