At G20 Summit, German chancellor Scholz sports eye patch, here is why

New Delhi [India], September 9 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sported an eye patch as he arrived at the venue of the G20 summit in the national capital

The “pirate style look” of the German chancellor was due to an injury that he had sustained while jogging last week in Potsdam, near Berlin.

Scholz had a few days ago posted a picture of himself on X which showed the patch along with and captioned it, "Am excited to see the memes." "Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is! The 65-year-old German leader said in the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who extended a warm welcome to Scholz at the Bharat Mandapam venue this morning ahead of the G20 Summit also appeared to inquire about the German Chancellor’s eyepatch.

India is hosting the two-day long G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

