Kabul [Afghstan], April 24 : Afghstan's acting Foreign Minister under the caretaker Taliban regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi has revealed that at least 120 Afghan citizens are trapped in the Sudan conflict, Khaama Press reported.

Muttaqi, at a meeting in the Khost province, announced the authorities' desire to protect and assist these citizens trapped in the war-torn region of Sudan.

As the fighting between the two opposing groups of the Sudanese military forces intensified in Khartoum, numerous countries decided to expel their people and diplomatic personnel.

The conflict in Sudan, involving the Sudanese army and the "Rapid Forces," began on April 15 in the country's capital city of Khartoum and has since expanded to other regions. More than 400 people have died as a result of the increasing violence, according to the most recent data, Khaama Press reported.

Mutaqqi remarks on the trapped Afghstan citizens in Sudan came amid a political, economic, and humtarian crisis. He has, however, not elaborated on how to protect and save the 120 trapped citizens.

Several countries have evacuated their citizens from Sudan, including the US and the UK, and others are in the process of evacuating.

The World Health Orgzation (WHO) said that 413 people have died in the current Sudan conflict, while the UN children's agency said children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, Turkish News Agency Anadolu reported.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told in a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.

The fighting is part of ongoing clashes between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

She said there had been 11 verified attacks on health facilities, including 10 since April 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor