At least 16 dead in Nepal plane crash, PM Prachanda calls emergency cabinet meeting

An aircraft carrying 72 people crashed in western Pokhara in Nepal Pokhara on Sunday, an airport official said. At least 16 people were killed in the accident an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site.

We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. ”The plane has broken into pieces.”There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines and flying from Kathmandu, capital of the small Himalayan country, said an airport official.