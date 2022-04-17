At least 2 killed in train-vehicle crash in Texas

Houston, April 17 At least two people were killed after a train struck a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Harris County, US' Texas, local authorities have said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that preliminary information showed two were confirmed dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. local time, according to local media reports.

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear.

