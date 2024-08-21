At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan killed after bus overturns in Iran

Tehran [Iran], August 21 : At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan were killed after their bus overturned in central Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday citing the Iranian state media.

In the tragic crash which took place in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday, 23 people sustained injuries as well.

Notably, there were 53 passengers on the bus when it crashed en route to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq.

"Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital," Ali Malekzadeh, the crisis management director general of Yazd, told state TV, according to Al Jazeera.

He stated that out of the 23 people injured, six have been discharged while seven are in critical condition at present.

The 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein, the grandson of Imam Ali and the Prophet Muhammad, who was slain in 680 AD on the Karbala plains, is observed on the Arbaeen commemoration.

From Imam Ali's grave in the nearby city of Najaf, pilgrims often choose to walk the 80km (50 miles) to Karbala, reported Al Jazeera.

About 22 million pilgrims came to Karbala for the commemoration last year.

Iran has one of the worst records for traffic safety in the world, with around 17,000 fatalities each year, reported Al Jazeera. The high mortality toll is attributed to drivers who disobey traffic regulations, hazardous cars, and insufficient emergency services in the region's large rural areas.

