Iran Bus Accident: 35 Killed, 15 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Pakistani Pilgrims Overturns and Catches Fire in Yazd

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died, and 15 others were injured after a bus carrying 51 passengers overturned and caught fire at a checkpoint in Iran's Yazd on Tuesday night, August 21.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the bus accident occurred in the Iranian city of Yazd. The injured, most of whom came from Larkana, Ghotki, and other cities in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

35 Pakistani Pilgrims lost their lives, several Injured as Bus Overturns at Checkpost in Iran’s Yazd pic.twitter.com/SDOfPR4nyb — War Updates 🇵🇸 (@Shezich786) August 21, 2024

Ali Malek-Zadeh, Yazd province crisis management chief, informed that some of the injured were in critical condition. The Pakistani pilgrims were headed through Iran to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, one of the biggest events of the Shiite calendar, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.