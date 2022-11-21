At least 46 killed, 700 injured in Indonesia earthquake

At least 46 people died in an earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, Channel News Asia reported citing an Indonesian government official.

In the morning, a shallow 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's western province of West Java, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicentre was on land in Cianjur, about 75km southeast of Jakarta, and at a depth of 10km.

According to CNA citing several reports, stated that around 700 people were injured in the West Java town.

"The latest data showed that 46 people were killed. Victims kept coming from many areas. Around 700 people were injured," Herman Suherman, the head of the administration in Cianjur, told broadcaster Kompas TV.

He also earlier told broadcaster Metro TV that many of the injured "had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings".

A 5.6- magnitude earthquake rattled the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the country's weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

The epicentre was determined to be at 6.840 degrees south latitude and 107.107 degrees east longitude. Java's largest city is the national capital of Jakarta.

Java is a volcano-dotted island that lies between Sumatra and Bali and is situated at the geographic and economic centre of Indonesia.

( With inputs from ANI )

