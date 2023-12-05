Atharva is 'immensely gratified' on essaying B R Ambedkar in live musical drama

Mumbai, Dec 5 Marking the 67th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the main lead of the show 'Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar', Atharva portrayed the leader's role in a grand live musical drama titled ‘Svidhan Shilpkar’ in Nagpur, and said he was privileged to pay a profound homage to Babasaheb.

The show and its lead artists have won several accolades for their powerful performance.

The main leads from the show -- Young Bhimrao (Atharva), Ramji Sakpal (Jagganath Nivangune) and Ramabai (Narayani Mahesh Varne) were felicitated during the recently concluded 'Constitution Day' celebrations in Karnataka.

Talking about the same, Atharva said: "Our recent achievements have been remarkable. I was honoured by the Constituent Assembly during the Constitution Day event in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka. Furthermore, I was privileged to portray Dr Ambedkar in a live drama in Nagpur -- a profound homage to Babasaheb."

"These opportunities have left me immensely gratified. Our show, particularly my role as Young Bhimrao, has received widespread acclaim and affection. I thank the show creators, the channel, and our dedicated viewers. Their unwavering support is a testament to the show’s exceptional success and popularity," he said.

Atharva shared he is thankful for these experiences and remains steadfast in my commitment to delivering my best.

Jagganath, who plays Ramji Sakpal said: "To have been part of this remarkable four-year journey with the show has been nothing short of an honour and privilege. Our viewers' enduring love and appreciation are a constant motivation and it inspires us."

Narayani, who portrays Ramabai shared: "Our show's success and appreciation hold immense value for us, and participating in such events is an added motivation. It propels us to strengthen our connections with our viewers."

"I feel privileged to be recognised for my Ramabai role, and I look forward to more such opportunities to connect with our viewers. It truly means a lot," she added.

The show was organised by Boddhi Sattva and Beginners & Achievers Foundation.

It airs on &TV.

