Australia invests in future with India relations in research, cultural grants

Canberra [Australia], August 6 : The Australian government has announced the recipients of the Maitri Research and Cultural Partnerships Grants, a program aimed at fostering collaboration and exchange between Australia and India.

"A project to grow sustainable manufacturing of Australian technology in India, workshops connecting Australian energy transition researchers and start-ups with India, and an artistic duo who will turn Melbourne's Federation Square into a living canvas are among the recipients of this year's Maitri Research and Cultural Partnerships Grants," Australia Ministry for Foreign Affairs said in an official statment.

The Maitri (meaning friendship in Sanskrit) grants are administered by the Centre for Australia-India Relations to deepen links with India and allow for closer collaboration between our two countries.

"The five Maitri Research Grants will explore opportunities between Australia and India in agribusiness, critical technology, energy transition and advanced manufacturing," the statement added.

Further, the Ministry stated that this will provide a pathway for the commercialisation of Australian research and technical capabilities with India and explore new avenues for industrial collaboration between our countries.

The Maitri Cultural Partnerships support connections between Australian cultural organisations and India's creative sector. This round will fund fourteen collaborations between Australia and India, including three First Nations collaboration projects.

Following this, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Penny Wong congratulated the recipients and stated that she looks forward to seeing how their work helps foster deeper links between Australia and India.

"Whether it's shared research, commercial innovation, cultural exchanges - or just laughing together - we are proud to support these initiatives because we understand that human connections and people-to-people links have always been at the heart of the Australia-India relationship," she added.

Following this, Tim Thomas, CEO, of the Centre for Australia-India Relations also shared his views regarding the Maitri Cultural Partnerships support innovative collaboration and stated that it will assist Australian businesses to harness the opportunities created by India's economic transformation.

"The Maitri Cultural Partnerships support innovative collaboration between small and large cultural organisations in Australia with India's thriving creative sectors," he said.

"The Maitri Research Grants will assist Australian businesses to harness the opportunities created by India's economic transformation and build on its track record in innovation. They are focused on sectors of the economy that are indispensable for Australia's future growth," he added.

