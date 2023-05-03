AAP's Sanjay Singh demands sanction to prosecute ED officials for tarnishing public image

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday wrote to the Union finance secretary seeking sanction to prosecute Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Additional Director Jogender Singh for tarnishing his public image in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently. At one place inadvertently Sanjay Singh's name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh who was then excise commissioner.

According to the sources, the ED has moved a petition in the special court on April 20 to rectify the clerical and typographical error in the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire excise policy case was fake and proof of it was that the Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was named in the chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate by "mistake."

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake. Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest growing party under dirty politics. It does not suit them," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sanjay Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, Singh said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora.

"My name was added on the basis of the alleged statements of Dinesh Arora and these two ED officials deliberately filed a complaint against me in the trial court in an illegal manner, and that complaint was also published in the media," the AAP leader said.

Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position and tarnished his public image and has demanding prosecution against them.

Singh said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

"I had given legal notice to both officers and asked them to publicly apologize within 48 hours, but neither did they apologize nor gave any explanation," the AAP leader wrote.

The notice was sent on the MP's behalf by Advocate Mnderjit Singh Bedi.

The notice addressed to ED Director and Additional Director, said, "The officials have knowingly and intentionally made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements against the MP in the Delhi Excise Policy prosecution complaint."

The notice further points out that, "The ED's associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish and mutilate the AAP leader's public image and have attempted to otherwise popularise a perverse, false, motivated, wild, malicious and baseless campaign against his alleged involvement in Delhi Excise Policy."

It called upon the ED to immediately issue an open and public apology within 48 hours of receipt of the notice, for the mental agony and harassment faced by the MP.

"Please note that ED is severely liable for a such misdeed done with malicious intent. If you fail to comply with the above within 48 hours of the date of receipt of this notice, I have instructions to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you before the competent court, and in that event, you shall be fully responsible for the same and related cost and consequences," the notice said.

