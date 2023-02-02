Destitute see the beauty of Ellora Caves

-Visit to Ellora, Ghrishneshwar and Bhadra Maruti temple

Aurangabad: In all, 30 destitute people living on the side of the road got a pleasant surprise on Thursday. These destitutes were taken on a trip to Ellora Caves. Their faces lit up with smiles as they saw the beauty of Ellora Caves which attracts tourists from all over the world.

The trip was organised by social worker Dr Farooq Patel. Municipal deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad flagged off the trip vehicle. After visiting the caves, the destitute were taken to the Ghrishneshwar temple along with Ellora Caves and Bhadra Maruti temple at Khultabad. Many citizens turn a blind eye after seeing the destitute taking shelter on the roadside, footpaths and under flyovers. However, Dr Patel has cared for these people for the past 12 years. Dr Patel provides free accommodation, food and health facilities. Every year he organises such trips for the destitute to make them forget their pains and sufferings.