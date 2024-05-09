Australia: Two brothers arrested for stabbing Indian student to death in Melbourne

Ormond (Melbourne) [Australia], May 9 : Two brothers have been arrested by police for stabbing a 22-year-old Indian student outside a residence on North Road, Australia Today reported.

In Melbourne's south-east suburb of Ormond, a 22-year-old Navjeet Singh Sandhu was killed in a dispute outside a residence on North Road. The young international student tragically lost his life while attempting to mediate in a fight on a fateful Saturday morning, succumbing to fatal stab wounds.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene around 1 am, discovering Sandhu and another individual, 30-year-old Sharvan Kumar, both with stab wounds. Despite efforts, Sandhu's injuries proved fatal, while Kumar was transported to the hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening. Police reports indicate that the individuals involved were acquainted with each other, as reported by Australia Today.

Hailing from India, Navjeet Singh Sandhu embarked on his journey to Australia with dreams of a brighter tomorrow. Gurmeet Singh, a close family friend and Sandhu's roommate, penned heartfelt words on a GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting the grieving family, describing Sandhu as the cherished son of his parents and a loving sibling to two sisters.

The GoFundMe campaign endeavors to raise funds to repatriate Sandhu's remains to India and extend financial assistance to his mourning family. The outpouring of support has been immense, with donations surpassing USD 74,000 towards the USD 1,00,000 target, illustrating a community deeply affected by the tragic loss.

The case has taken a significant turn with the apprehension of two brothers, Abhijeet Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, in regional New South Wales. Aged 26 and 27 respectively, the suspects face extradition to Victoria concerning their alleged involvement in Sandhu's untimely demise.

Victoria Police homicide detectives have journeyed to Goulburn, where the arrests were made, and the brothers have appeared in court for an extradition hearing, Australia Today reported.

