Australian Air Force discusses defence ties with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday in New Delhi.

Indian Air Force in a Tweet said that both of them discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

"Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today in New Delhi. Issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed," IAF said.

