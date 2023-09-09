Australian MP expresses admiration for Sikh community 

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 9 : Australian Member of Parliament Brad Battin has expressed his admiration for the Sikh community for their unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts, Khalsa Vox reported. During his time in Amritsar, Brad Battin visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

His admiration for the Sikh community was captured in a widely shared video that has gone viral on the internet. He praised the Sikh community's dedication to helping people who are in need.

In the video, Battin lauded the Sikh community for their consistent presence during times of disaster and emergency. He said, "Whenever there are disasters and emergencies, Sikhs turn up with food and support."

He spoke about the extraordinary efforts that the Sikh community made during the bushfires that spread in Australia, according to Khalsa Vox report. He stated that the Sikh community played an important role in ensuring that firefighters had access to nourishment, enabling them to protect and save lives.

Impressed by the Sikh community's devotion to volunteer service, Battin, a member of the Liberal Party representing Berwick said, "We have a strong culture of volunteering in Australia, but the Sikhs have elevated it."

He warmly recalled their swift response during the Australian bushfires, where the Sikh community stepped forward to guarantee that firefighters remained well-fed and energized in their heroic efforts.

Battini lauded the efforts of the Sikh community and shared the video on his social platform, Khalsa Vox reported. He stated, "The Sikh community has much to offer. Their volunteering, support for those in need, and commitment to humanitarian causes are truly exceptional."

He extended gratitude to the Sikh community for their service in Victoria, including the assistance they offered during bushfires, floods and continuous support for local communities.

