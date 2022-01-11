Baku claims Azerbaijani soldier killed in shootout at border with Armenia
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 06:54 PM2022-01-11T18:54:53+5:302022-01-11T19:05:02+5:30
One Azerbaijani soldier was killed on Tuesday in a shootout at the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
"On January 11 at noon, the Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman, soldier Nazarov Ayaz Azer became Shehid (Martyr) as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also claimed that "the opposing side was suppressed" as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani military. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
