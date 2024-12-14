Baloch activist condemns closure of BMC College and hostel, calls it "attempt to militarize academic spaces in Balochistan"

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 14 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has condemned the closure of Bolan Medical College and hostel, calling it an "attack on education and an attempt to militarize academic spaces in Balochistan."

Mahrang Baloch called on people to join the rally from Bolan Medical College to Balochistan Assembly to defend the students' right to education. She said that Baloch students already face forced abductions, profiling and state oppression.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The forced closure of BMC College and Hostel is an attack on education and an attempt to militarize academic spaces in Balochistan. Baloch students already face forced abductions, profiling, and state oppression. Join today's rally to defend their right to education."

Earlier on December 11, a rally was organized from the protest camp, which saw the participation of significant number of students, both male and female. Representatives from student organizations and Bolan Medical College students addressed the rally, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters criticised the lack of response from the Balochistan government and college administration to their demands. They expressed frustration over the state's indifference, pointing out that while their sit-in continues, other educational institutions in Balochistan are also being systematically shut down.

They protesters mentioned about the recent sealing of hostels at Balochistan University and the rising incidents of enforced disappearances and crackdowns on Baloch students, The Balochistan Post reported.

A protester said, "This protest camp is a call to action for the people of Balochistan students, activists, and the wider public," The Balochistan Post reported. The protester said, "The militarization of educational institutions, closure of colleges and hostels, and the increasing suppression of Baloch students are part of a deliberate state policy."

