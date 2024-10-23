Baloch activist urges masses to join the protest amid ongoing enforced disappearances

Nushki [Balochistan], October 23: Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged the masses on Tuesday to join the campaign "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances" throughout Balochistan and Karachi against hundreds of enforced disappearances in the past week.

In a post on X, activist Mahrang Baloch stated," In the past week, hundreds of Baloch individuals have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's LEA. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee is actively reporting these cases, but still, the true numbers remain unclear. We urge the Baloch masses to join our campaign, "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances," with demonstrations throughout Balochistan and Karachi."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted that the enforced disappearances have devastated the whole society and urged families of Nushki to participate in the protest as it is the most affected region of Baluchistan to face the disappearances.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Nushki, like much of Balochistan, is one of the most affected regions, where a protest rally will be held. The BYC urges the family members and residents of Nushki to join in and record their protest. The details of some of the forcibly disappeared Baloch youth are listed below; however, the actual numbers and full details remain unknown."

The BYC further said that some cases of disappearances are still unnoticed due to lack of awareness and fear.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated the names of the Nushki victims including Mumtaz Baloch, Master Fareed, Engineer Abdul Maalik, Iqbal Baloch, Habib Baloch, Shareef Jan, Shah Saleem, Asfand Baloch, Naseer Baloch, Zahoor Jan and Fida Baloch.

On 18th October, three men from the Panjgur and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan security forces. The Balochistan Post reported that Ali Haider, Siraj Rasheed, and Shahab allegedly disappeared at different times by the authorities.

In another incident, the police arrested BYC's Central Deputy Organizer, Lala Wahab Bloch and four others amid a peaceful protest in Karachi.

