Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM raising alarm over Pakistan-Hamas ties

Quetta, Jan 2 Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Friday, wrote to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar drawing attention to Pakistan's support for Hamas and its alliance with Iran's revolutionary axis. He alleged that this alignment contributes to cycles of violence that extend far beyond the immediate theatre of conflict, undermining regional stability from the Middle East to South Asia and beyond.

The human rights activist asserted that Israel's security challenges, including repeated terrorist attacks and proxy warfare, cannot be separated from this broader network of state-sponsored extremism and geopolitical contestation.

In a letter addressed to the Israeli Foreign Minister, Mir wrote, “On behalf of the six crore patriotic citizens of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend sincere greetings of the New Year 2026 and respect to the people and leadership of the State of Israel, along with wishes for enduring peace, security, and prosperity.”

“The Republic of Balochistan recognises the strategic realities facing Israel amid ongoing regional volatility. We acknowledge Pakistan’s long-standing political, ideological, and operational support for extremist networks such as Hamas and its strategic alignment with the Islamic Republic of Iran dynamics that have fueled conflict, destabilised multiple regions, and directly threaten both Israeli and broader international security interests,” he added.

Mir stated that any future political or regime transformation in Iran would remain incomplete and unstable unless the fundamental issue of "internal colonialism" is meaningfully addressed.

“Iran’s continued political and military domination over non-Persian nations, particularly Balochistan, Kurdistan, and Al-Ahwaz, serves as a persistent source of grievance, unrest, and regional interventionism. These oppressed nations endure systemic denial of basic rights, self-determination, cultural freedom, and political representation under Tehran’s centralised authority”, he stressed.

The human rights activist further stated that the “liberation of Balochistan from Pakistani occupation” would permanently dismantle Pakistan’s ability to export terrorism and eliminate a significant conduit of extremist support that threatens both Israeli and global security.

“Additionally, a free Balochistan would offer strategic sea access and secure economic pathways for regional commerce extending from the Arabian Sea to Central Asia and beyond, an opportunity that could align with Israel’s broader interests in secure trade corridors, energy transit routes, and diversified geopolitical partnerships,” he noted.

