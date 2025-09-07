Baloch family holds protest for 34th day over son's enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Sep 7 A Baloch family protesting the enforced disappearance of their son by Pakistani forces continued their sit-in at Karachi Press Club for the 34th consecutive day, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said on Sunday.

BYC stated that Zahid Ali's family, demanding his safe release, continues to hold the protest despite his father Abdul Hameed's worsening health condition. According to BYC, Ali, 25, a student of Karachi University, was "forcibly disappeared" on July 17.

"Day 34: Zahid Ali's Protest Camp Continues at Karachi Press Club. Today marks the 34th consecutive day of the sit-in camp by the family of Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old IR student of Karachi University, who was forcibly disappeared along with his rickshaw on 17 July 2025. Despite his father Abdul Hameed's worsening health condition, the family continues their protest with steadfast determination, demanding Zahid's immediate and safe release. Their struggle is a painful reminder of the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances that continues to tear apart families in Karachi and Balochistan," BYC posted on X.

On Saturday, BYC condemned the extrajudicial killing of Mullah Bahram, a resident of Kech district's Koh Dagar, who was shot dead by "state-backed death squads" on Saturday. The rights body stated that the incident showcased a pattern of consecutive targeted killings in the area.

In a statement shared on Saturday on X, BYC stated: "Mullah Bahram, son of Abdul Ghafoor and a resident of Koh Dagar, sub-tehsil Mand, district Kech, was shot dead by state-backed death squads on the afternoon of September 6, 2025. This incident occurred within hours of the killing of Izhar, another youth resident of Mand, underscoring a pattern of consecutive targeted killings in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrators were members of state-backed death squads operating under the command of the Pakistani forces and law enforcement agencies."

The rights group also condemned the extrajudicial killing of a Baloch teenager by Pakistan Army-backed death squads in Balochistan, which continue to target students, activists, and political opponents across the province. It mentioned that Izhar Mujeeb, a resident of Kech district, was shot dead by the Pakistan army's death squads in Mand on Saturday.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that death squads opened fire on Izhar while he was at his shop in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital after sustaining critical injuries, but succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

"Izhar, son of Mullah Mujeeb and a resident of Lebanon sub-tehsil, Mand (district Kech), was shot dead by state-backed death squads in the Soro area of Mand on September 6, 2025. According to reports, state-backed death squads opened fire on Izhar while he was at his shop earlier in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital after sustaining critical injuries, but succumbed due to excessive bleeding. Local sources confirm that the perpetrators were state-backed death squads operating under the command of Pakistani forces," BYC posted on X.

