Baloch Human Rights Council highlights Pakistan's "inaction" against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings at UN

London [UK], January 30 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a written statement submitted by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), highlighting the increasing cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan in recent years.

The statement has been sent online and will be addressed during the 55th session (February 26-April 5) of the UN Human Rights Council,

BHRC has submitted the statement under Agenda Item 4 through the Centre for Gender Justice and Women Empowerment, a non-governmental organization with special consultative status at the UN.

The statement focused on the escalating crisis of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, citing the number of cases verified in the year 2023.

According to the BHRC statement, "In 2023, 506 individuals were subjected to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Shockingly, Pakistani security forces extrajudicially killed 47 of the missing persons. The number of forcibly disappeared individuals from January 2022 to December 2022 was 367, indicating a significant increase in such cases last year."

"The crimes against humanity in Balochistan have deeply impacted the lives of nearly every family. The families of the victims endure the trauma of their members' disappearances. Furthermore, these families encounter harassment, intimidation, and physical threats or attacks when they report or speak out against enforced disappearances," it added.

The statement expressed concern over the treatment of Baloch protesters in Islamabad. It emphasized that the recent public speeches by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, labelling victims of enforced disappearances as 'terrorists' and threatening those sympathizing with the affected families, underscore Pakistan's unwillingness to address the issue and its blatant disregard for human rights and international laws, without any fear of accountability.

"Enforced disappearances are crimes under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, both of which Pakistan ratified on June 23, 2010," it further highlighted.

In response, BHRC called on the UN to actively monitor and address human rights violations in the region, urging accountability for any transgressions.

It reiterated that safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people is fundamental to achieving any lasting resolution.

The BHRC also urged the United Nations to urge Pakistan to reveal the fate and whereabouts of victims of enforced disappearances, engaging with the families and ensuring appropriate compensation.

It requested to hold accountable all those involved or facilitating enforced disappearances in Balochistan and other regions of Pakistan.

