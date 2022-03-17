Baloch human rights group stages protest against Pakistan for enforced disappearances

Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) staged a protest at Broken Chair in Geneva, Switzerland against the Pakistan government over enforced disappearances.

As many as 20 people participated in the protest in the evening.

BHRC head Samad Baloch and other members Naseer Dashti and Qambar Baloch were present at the demonstration. Jamshed Amiri, the head of the Iranian Wing of BHRC were also present.

Besides them, prominent present among those present included Munir Mengal of BVA and his associates Lakho and Hidayat Bhutto, Shaukat Kashmiri and Nasir Aziz of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP).

Later in the evening, a conference will be organised on enforced disappearances at Geneva Press Club.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier had expressed alarm over reports of a fresh wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan, including most recently, Hafeez Baloch, a postgraduate student at the university in Islamabad.

Cases of enforced disappearances are endemic to Pakistan and there are reports of a fresh wave of "missing persons" in the country.

Experts believe that the missing persons may be dead, their mutilated bodies dumped into ditches. They may be interned, locked in some detention centre of dubious legality.

( With inputs from ANI )

