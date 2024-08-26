Baloch National Movement calls for upholding Akbar Bugti's vision amidst ongoing struggle

Quetta [Balochistan], August 26 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) plays a significant role in the Baloch resistance against the Pakistani government. Founded in the early 1990s, it has been a key organisation advocating for the protection of Baloch rights.

Recently, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), delivered a poignant address during a gathering of party members on the death anniversary of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

Reflecting on Bugti's life, legacy, and ideals, Baloch emphasized the enduring impact of Bugti's sacrifices and the Baloch nation's responsibility to honour his memory.

Naseem stated, "We are the political heirs of Shaheed Akbar Khan Bugti. Our struggle will persist until his sacrifices bear fruit. The true heirs of the martyrs are not just their families, but the entire Baloch nation. It is hoped that those whom Shaheed Akbar Khan declared as his successors will honour the decision of this great leader."

He noted that Akbar Khan Bugti was a politically astute leader with profound insight into critical issues. Bugti championed the introduction of Balochi as a primary language of instruction to advance the education of the Baloch people and preserve their language.

Additionally, he developed a unified script for Balochi, standardizing the spelling across its diverse dialects.

"He was a history maker. During Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's rule, he accepted the governorship of Balochistan, a time when the Baloch nation faced military aggression, for which he was criticized. Though this remains a part of history, he later redeemed himself and removed that stain from his legacy. History records both the strengths and flaws of individuals, and we draw our conclusions from them. Similarly, Shaheed Akbar Khan Bugti is recognized today as a national leader," Naseem said.

Naseem emphasized that Akbar Khan Bugti chose a definitive and unwavering path. He staunchly advocated for Baloch national rights and control over Balochistan's coast and resources.

"The sacrifices made by Baloch martyrs continue to drive our resolve in this struggle, and Bugti's own sacrifice inspired the Baloch nation to rise and fight. It is crucial that we adhere to the course he charted. Any deviation from this path, whether by his family or others, does not undermine Bugti's struggle but reflects on the individual's commitment. While failures or mistakes in the struggle can be scrutinized and critiqued, abandoning the cause amounts to a betrayal of the martyrs' sacrifices. Our dedication to this cause remains unshakable," he added.

Akbar Khan Bugti (1927-2006) was a prominent Baloch nationalist leader and a key figure in the Baloch resistance movement. He was born into the influential Bugti tribe, which has historically played a significant role in Balochistan, a region in southwestern Pakistan.

In August 2006, Bugti was killed in a military operation conducted by the Pakistani government. His death was widely viewed as a significant and tragic event, intensifying Baloch nationalist sentiments and protests.

