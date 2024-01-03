Baloch protesters vow to continue protests as Pak caretaker PM calls agitation "provocative, irresponsible'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : The Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar on Tuesday termed the ongoing Baloch protest against alleged extrajudicial killings in the province as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative', Dawn News reported.

It reported that Kakar, in a press conference on the issues of Balochistan at Lahore's central business district, said that those who are supporting the Baloch protest could go join the "Baloch militants".

"Advocates of terrorists in Balochistan should go and join them if they are convinced on the veracity of their issue and fight the state along with them, so that we know where they stand and how to deal with them," he said, alluding to rights activists and journalists standing with the Baloch marchers.

Responding to the media on the issue of police violence against Baloch protesters in Islamabad, the caretaker premier said that some of the peoplemedia persons includedwere trying to "mislead everyone, turning themselves into fake heroes of human rights and damaging the state".

The caretaker PM also insisted that those protesting in Islamabad were the "relatives of those fighting against the state" in Balochistan. He, however, added that the state had a beef with militant outfits, not the Baloch people, Dawn News reported.

"We still respect their right to protest because their dear and near ones disappeared. But they should also know that they [militants] were fighting against the state. It is an armed rebellion, with foreign help," he said.

Kakar said those trying to create human rights issues out of the use of water cannons against protestors should also explain who is killing common people in Balochistan.

"Who is engaged in armed mutiny against the state of Pakistan? I am sure if these so-called advocates go to Balochistan, they would be killed as well. But please, go and join the BLF or BLA so that the state knows where you stand. The state is clear on how to deal with this menace. Please clarify your position," he demanded.

This triggered strong criticism from the Baloch protesters, who later reiterated their intention to continue their protest until their demands will be accepted by the government.

Mahrang Baloch, the face of the Baloch movement, reiterated the call to continue the ongoing protest and said that they are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the cause.

In a social media post, Mahrang Baloch said, "If this state thinks that we will be afraid of Islamabad Police's threatening tone, torture and arrest and end our protest, then this is a childish thinking of the state. We have shouldered the mutilated bodies of our loved ones in Balochistan, we have buried the bodies of ten of our youth together, we have spent our childhood in deep pain and sorrow waiting for our loved ones, we have lost our mothers."

She added, "We have seen the suffering that is unspeakable, we have seen the miserable lives of orphans And you are trying to scare us here with torture and arrests, to scare those who are afraid of losing something with torture and arrests. We have lost everything, everything we loved was what you took from us now we have nothing to lose. We will continue this struggle until the complete end of Baloch genocide and are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for it."

Moreover, the protesters also shared that the state administration is prohibiting food, tents, sound systems and other facilities in the cold weather at the protesting site.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared on X, "The Islamabad Police is now crossing all limits. Now they are not allowing our foods, tents, sound systems and other facilities. In this cold weather, old Mothers and Sisters are desperately facing harsh difficulties. Anything can happen to their health. We are, from the beginning, saying that they are harassing us. In this video, you can clearly assume how they are threatening us and the mainstream media. We want to make sure, if anything happens to anyone then @ICT_Police and the State administration is totally responsible."

Additionally, the committee has also decided to hold a press conference on Wednesday at the protesting site as the date of ultimatum given by the protesters to negotiate with the state government have finished without any breakthrough in the matter.

The committee shared regarding the conference saying, "Tomorrow is the last date of our ultimatum. & State actors are failed to negotiate with us. Therefore, Baloch Yakjehti Committee is going to announce a Press Conference. We request all Journalists to come and cover our conference."

As tensions escalate, the situation remains fluid, with protestors steadfast in their determination to seek justice and garner international attention for their cause.

