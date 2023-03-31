Baloch rights body urges UN to investigate enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Paris [France], March 31 : Baloch Voice Association, an NGO based in Paris have called upon the UN to conduct a thorough investigation into the cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Speaking at the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal said that people have, time and again faced discrimination and marginalization systematically in Balochistan, Pakistan.

"They have been subject to hate speech, violence, and Extrajudicial Killings and even reported by Human Rights Watch as Baloch are facing a slow-motion genocide by Pakistan. This council must acknowledge that this is unacceptable and take action to address these issues," he added.

The Baloch Students spokesperson said in a statement "Baloch students studying in the federal capital and other major cities of Pakistan are being harassed and racially profiled on a daily basis." He said that this state of uncertainty has plunged the students into bouts of psychological issues, such as anxiety and stress, which have made it difficult for them to focus on their studies. This kind of treatment is unacceptable and goes against the principles of justice, fairness, and equality.

He further underlined how people in Balochistan protest against the atrocities committed by the Pakist military and the incursion of development initiatives that disregard their rights and sovereignty every day.

Moreover, the Baloch Rights Groups also wrote a letter to the UN Rapporteurs, Reem Alsalem Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Mary Lawlor Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders, Alice Jill Edwards Special Rapporteur for Torture and other cruel treatment, and to UN bodies - The Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED), and UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

The letter also urged the UN to take immediate action to make Pakistan accountable for the acts of enforced disappearances and asked Pakistan to ratify the UN articles on the protection of all people from enforced disappearances.

Enforced disappearance has been a major human rights issue in Balochistan for several years. Many Baloch women have been abducted, forcibly disappeared, tortured, and killed by the Pakist state security forces. These women have been subjected to unimaginable torture and abuse, and their families have been left with no information about their whereabouts.

