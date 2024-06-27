Baloch rights organisation holds protests in Germany, raises awareness about atrocities in Balochistan

Cologne [Germany], June 27 : The German chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany to raise awareness about human rights violations in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The protest was organized during the commemoration of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Protestors during the protest displayed banners, held placards, displayed images of the victims of Baloch enforced disappeared persons, and vehemently condemned Pakistani atrocities for inflicting brutal atrocities upon the Baloch community.

BNM Germany Chapter President Shar Hasan, Vice President Safia Manzoor, Asif Baloch, Qasim Husain, Ahmed Baloch, Iman Baloch, Balach, and human rights activist Hudahair Baloch participated in the protest and addressed the public while emphasizing the dire situation in Balochistan and called for urgent and united international action towards justice for the victims of Pakistan's atrocities.

The BNM statement called for an end to the extensive military operations in Balochistan by the Pakistani state, which have led to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systematic torture. They urged advocacy groups to continue raising awareness and pushing for action to support the rights of the Baloch nation.

Young activists who participated in the protest highlighted the severe impact of torture and rampant drug abuse on Balochistan's youth. They stressed the urgent need to end these abuses and emphasized the importance of providing employment opportunities to prevent young people from falling into drug trafficking or substance abuse.

The BNM also called for an independent investigation into enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and atrocities committed against the Baloch nation by the Pakistani state.

A protestor during Germany's BNM protest while referencing the Baloch long march of last year said "Pakistan has ushered a new era of violence in Balochistan. Today the situation in Balochistan has deteriorated so much that the relatives of the disappeared individuals are tormented. A striking example of this is, that in December 2023 the authorities in Islamabad used excessive force including tear gas and water cannons against peaceful protestors who participated in the Baloch long march which opposed the lasting oppression of the people's rights and the issue of enforced disappearance. The authorities prevented the protestors from entering Islamabad, beating and arresting many of them including women. During the last two decades, Pakistan forcefully disappeared thousands of social activists, students and political activists from Balochistan and have supported torture of victims in Pakistani jails for years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor