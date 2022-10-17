Balochistan: 5 terrorists gunned down by Pak Counter Terrorism Dept

The Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies on Sunday gunned down five terrorists in Balochistan's Mastung district.

The operation was jointly conducted by CTD, and intelligence agencies and they recovered arms and ammunition from terrorists' hideouts, reported Geo News.

At least three officials conducting the operation were also injured.

According to CTD's spokesperson, the operation was jointly conducted with intelligence agencies in Mastung during which five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the personnel, reported Geo News.

The spokesperson for CTD added that arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' hideout. The department shared that the killed terrorists were planning attacks on forces and pilgrims.

Balochistan is in conflict with Pakistan Government since 1947. The cause of conflict along with ethnicity includes economic and political exclusion.

Balochistan is the largest province by geographical area in Pakistan, constituting approximately 43 per cent of the total area of Pakistan. it is Pakistan's largest province, as well as is poorest and least populated.

The grievances of the masses relating to political, economic and cultural rights, have given rise to nationalist movements; the absence of problem-resolution mechanisms, even in the democratic setups; continued negligence of the well-being of the masses that has been the hallmark, though out Pakistan since its creation.

Moreover, 70 per cent of people in Balochistan live in poverty. The maternal death rate in Pakistan is 278 per 100,000, whereas in Balochistan it stands at 785.

Natural gas was discovered at Sui in Balochistan, yet major parts of the province are still deprived of natural gas.

It's important to understand that the violence in Balochistan is not just because of terrorism. The insurgents are mostly local people longing for their constitutional rights and welfare.

Therefore, most of the insurgent movements in Balochistan have been linked with deprivation and underdevelopment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor