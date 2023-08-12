Balochistan Governor dissolves provincial assembly

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 12 : Balochistan's Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has dissolved Pakistan's Balochistan provincial assembly on the chief minister's advice, Geo News reported.

"As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023 at 5 pm," said the notification issued by the Governor House.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved. Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will continue to hold the office until the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, according to Geo News.

As the provincial assembly has now dissolved, the government have to make a caretaker setup, irrespective of whether or not the governor approves the summary undersigned by the chief minister.

The assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours as per the Constitution even if the governor does not approve it, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, no name has been finalized yet for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister of Pakistan. According to sources, the first round of talks between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party (M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday, The Nation reported.

Sources said that both JUI-F and BNP-M have proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister. The opposition party vowed to reach a consensus on the name of the caretaker Chief Minister.

The Sindh Assembly in Pakistan was dissolved on Friday as the province's Governor Kamran Tessori signed and gave approval to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The dissolution of the Sindh Assembly came just days before the completion of the Sindh Assembly's five-year tenure, which began on August 13, 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor