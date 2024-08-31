Balochistan: Rights body condemns extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances; seeks international probe

Quetta [Pakistan], August 31 : The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank has expressed their concern about 11 individuals who have forcibly disappeared and nine others who tragically lost their lives in extrajudicial killings by Pakistani security forces.

Among the identified victims are Fayaz Jatag, Saeed Gholmani, Saeed Miraji, and Nisar Ahmed.

Paank is deeply concerned over the recent reports from #Balochistan, where 11 individuals have been forcibly disappeared, and nine others have tragically lost their lives in extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces, Among the identified victims are Fayaz Jatag, Saeed Gholmani,… pic.twitter.com/rTznkDI6zC— Paank (@paank_bnm) August 30, 2024

Sharing a post on X on Friday, Paank wrote , "On the 27th of August, Pakistani forces summoned Sajjad, son of Muhammad Ali, and Irfan, son of Ghulam Rasool, to the Panjgur Army Camp. Both men were later shot and killed, adding to the alarming pattern of extrajudicial killings in the region. Their brutal deaths, without any semblance of due process, reflect the blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life and further underscore the severe abuse of state power in Balochistan."

They further stated, "The victimsFayaz Jatag, Saeed Gholmani, Saeed Miraji, Nisar Ahmed, Sajjad, and Irfanwere not just statistics. They were human beings with families, aspirations, and communities that now mourn their loss. Their deaths highlight a broader, ongoing humanitarian crisis in Balochistan, where the state's disregard for human rights continues to persist unchecked."

Paank also condemned the Pakistani administration for turning a blind eye to the suffering of the people in Balochistan.

Instead of addressing the root causes of unrestsuch as political disenfranchisement, economic marginalization, and a lack of basic servicesthe government has resorted to illegal, inhumane, and repressive tactics.

These actions not only violate the principles of justice and democracy but also undermine Pakistan's commitments to international human rights standards.

They also urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of these grave human rights violations. They called for an independent investigation into the extrajudicial arrests and killings that have occurred in Balochistan over the past two days. Paank emphasized that the Pakistani government must be held accountable for its actions and take immediate measures to restore the rule of law in the region.

Earlier, a report released by Paank highlighted that the highest incidents of enforced disappearances were witnessed in Quetta, Kech, Awaran, and Khuzdar, with these districts recording 10, eight, seven, and 6 incidents of enforced disappearances, respectively.

The data underscores the severity of the human rights abuses taking place in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor