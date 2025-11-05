Balochistan: Two young men reportedly detained in Quetta amid enforced disappearances concerns

Quetta [Balochistan], November 5 : Two young men have reportedly been taken into custody and transferred to an undisclosed location by Pakistani security forces in Quetta, according to The Balochistan Post.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani military forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted separate operations in various parts of the city, detaining two individuals who have not been seen since.

According to The Balochistan Post, witnesses reported that late last night, forces detained a young man identified as Mir Shahek Qambrani from outside his home in Killi Qambrani. Relatives confirmed his disappearance, describing him as an educated and nature-loving individual, and urged authorities to ensure his immediate release.

In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that security personnel allegedly detained another man, Saleh Mohammad, son of Mohammad Bakhsh, from Zehri House in the Sariab area of Quetta. He was reportedly taken to an unknown location and remains missing.

The Balochistan Post noted that enforced disappearances have been a long-standing concern in Balochistan, where rights groups and local organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistan armed forces, the CTD, and state-backed armed groups of involvement in such cases.

Families of the disappeared, along with political and social organisations, continue to hold demonstrations and sit-ins across the region, calling for the safe recovery of their loved ones. Activists say there has been little progress in addressing the issue so far.

Human rights advocates have urged both national and international bodies to increase pressure on authorities to investigate these cases transparently and ensure accountability, while stressing the importance of providing psychological and legal support to the affected families.

They have also called for independent monitoring mechanisms, greater media attention, and stronger protections for activists reporting disappearances, emphasising that sustained advocacy and public awareness are crucial to preventing further violations and restoring trust between communities and law enforcement agencies.

