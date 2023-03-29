Balochs hold anti-Pakistan protests in Germany, UK against annexation of Balochistan

Hannover/London [Germany/UK], March 29 : The Baloch political activists orgsed anti-Pakistan protests in Germany and the United Kingdom to observe March 27 as Black Day, when Pakistan Army marched on 27th March 1948 and forcibly annexed Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement (Germany Chapter) staged a protest and rally in Hannover city of Germany. On this occasion, the participants distributed pamphlets and informed the people about the historical background as well as ongoing Pakist atrocities in Balochistan.

Asghar Ali, the president of the Baloch National Movement, Germany Chapter, addressed the audience saying, "It is our national duty to keep raising our voice against slavery. Pakistan occupied Balochistan on March 27, 1948, and since then Balochs are suffering from untold miseries."

He cautioned the Baloch diaspora in Germany that the protest here in Germany is not only in solidarity with Baloch people back to the country but also it helps them to grow as a community and it united the Balochs and would keep them connected to their roots.

He concluded that for a greater national cause, the Balochis have to come out of the compartments of their homes and merge into a broader prism of national unity to get rid of the slavery that they have been experiencing for the last 75 years.

Samul Baloch, the vice president of the Baloch National Movement, Germany Chapter, said for decades, the Baloch nation has been subjected to extreme violence, suppression and marginalisation at the hands of the Pakist authorities.

She added that since the occupation of Balochistan in 1948 Pakistan has adopted a policy of colonisation and subjugation of the Baloch people. The Baloch has been denied health care and education. Pakist authorities unleashed a brutal campaign of violence.

She stressed that Baloch people reserve the right to self-determination and freedom according to UN chatter and this should be respected by the Pakistan government and it is the responsibility of international orgzations to respect the right of self-determination of Baloch people against Pakist colonisation.

Shali Daad, a member of the Baloch National Movement, said the people of Balochistan are traumatised due to inexplicable pains and agonies inflicted upon them by the Pakistan Army and spy agencies of Pakistan.

She added thousands of "families have been ruined" by Pakist forces in these 75 years of slavery, forcibly disappearing thousands of people, "which is one of the graves nightmares" in Baloch society. Worst of all, international and local media have turned a blind eye to the grievances of the people of Balochistan.

Ahmed Baloch another member of Baloch National said, the Baloch People observe March 27th as Black day, this is a day when a civilised independent State Balochistan was annexed & occupied illegally and forcefully by the Pakistan Army.

He added, "75 years of slavery has seen the blood of thousands of Baloch people... 75 years of slavery could not subdue the Baloch nation and couldn't obstruct it from the dream of obtaining an independent Balochistan."

A similar protest was also held in London to mark March 27 as Black Day when Pakistan Army marched on 27th March 1948 and forcibly annexed Balochistan.

During the withdrawal of the British from the Indian subcontinent, the Kingdom of Balochistan was offered the same offer, either to join India, join Pakistan or remain independent.

Balochistan chose to remain independent and it did remain independent for nearly a year.

In the year 1948, the Pakistan government, with a combination of military and diplomacy, took control of the region and made it into a part of Pakistan.

Due to the lack of development and human rights violations in the region done by the Pakistan military and terror groups, the insurgency in Balochistan has been active since 1948.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor