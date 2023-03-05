Bangladesh: 6 killed, several injured in oxygen plant fire in Chittagong

At least six people were killed and over 30 others were injured on Saturday after a fire broke out at an oxygen plant following an explosion in the Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) region of Chittagong's Sitakunda upazila of Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The explosion took place at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4:30 pm (local time), as per the Dhaka Tribune report. Nine units from the fire service rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire. Sultan Mahmud, the senior station officer of Kumira Fire Service Station, said they still have not figured out what led to the fire.

Police have so far identified five of the victims and another male victim's identity is yet to be determined. According to officials, 18 people were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

The authorities have set up a seven-member probe body to investigate the explosion and it has been asked to submit its report within seven days. The additional district magistrate has been made the head of the probe body.

According to local residents, the explosion shook the surrounding region of two square kilometres. The blast had engulfed the neighbouring areas in thick black smoke, as per the news report.

One of the victims identified as Shamshul Alam was killed when a piece of metal fell on him about a kilometre away from the plant, Dhaka Tribune reported. The man was reportedly sitting at a shop in Kadam Rasul Bazar.

( With inputs from ANI )

