Bangladesh announces discovery of new gas field

Dhaka, May 22 The Bangladesh government on Monday announced the discovery of a new gas field in the southern district of Bhola.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid formally announced Bhola's Ilisha-1 as the country's 29th gas field, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ilisha-1's daily production is around 20 million cubic feet, said Hamid, adding that it's believed that it has a reserve of 200 billion cubic feet of gas.

The whole Bhola area including Ilisha-1 has a reserve of 3 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The gas field was discovered by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration Company (BAPEX), which discovered over a dozen small- to medium-sized gas fields.

Bangladesh previously had 28 gas fields, with the latest one in Zakiganj in Sylhet, some 240 km northeast of the capital Dhaka, discovered in August 2021.

