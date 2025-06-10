Bangladesh: Awami League condemns targeted killings of party activists in prisons

Dhaka, June 10 The Awami League on Tuesday severely condemned the targeted killings of the party activists in several prisons across Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime.

"A series of mysterious deaths and brutal repression of Bangladesh Awami League activists in various prisons across the country has sparked outrage and concern. Political analysts and rights groups assert that these are not isolated events but part of a well-coordinated, clandestine operation led by a Yunus-aligned shadow authority -- one that aims to break the backbone of pro-liberation politics through fear, torture, and elimination," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

According to the statement of the party, eyewitnesses and leaked reports confirmed medical negligence and denial of care causing deliberate deaths, forced poisonings or chemically induced cardiac arrest, solitary confinement and physical torture targeted at Awami League activists and systematic abuse under the guise of administrative procedure.

"These developments point to a covert campaign to crush the grassroots strength of the party that led the nation to freedom. This silent purge seems to be a key part of the 'Yunus Doctrine' -- an anti-democratic blueprint disguised in the language of 'neutral governance' and 'technocratic reform, '" the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Awami League highlighted another jail execution of its leader, Ali Azgar.

"The murder of Ali Azgar exposes the brutality of the Yunus regime. Prisons have become execution chambers under the illegitimate Yunus regime -- where Awami League leaders are being eliminated with chilling precision," it stated.

Last month, in a statement, the Awami League revealed custodial deaths of at least 21 members of the Awami League since Yunus seized power.

"The killings, which allegedly occurred inside jails and under police custody -- environments that should be among the safest in any civilised society -- are a grave violation of both national laws and international human rights standards," read the statement

The Awami League has stressed the need for immediate national actions and judicial inquiry commissions for all prison deaths.

The party further demanded independent investigation teams under PMO supervision, and international human rights observers to monitor detentions and identification and removal of Yunus-linked collaborators from key state institutions.

According to the Awami League, the main aim of the Yunus administration is to spread fear to prevent future electoral resistance and enable the return of anti-liberation, fundamentalist forces through the back door.

"This is not just political repression. It is an assault on the very soul of the Liberation War. In these dark times, there is only one leader under whom the people of Bangladesh feel secure -- Sheikh Hasina. As the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she holds the moral and political authority to uproot these conspiracies and bring justice," the Awami League stated.

Asserting that former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never bowed to foreign pressure, extremist threats, or internal betrayal, the Awami League said that under her leadership, war criminals have been tried, terror networks dismantled, and mega-development achieved with political stability.

"Now, the nation once again looks to Sheikh Hasina to deliver justice -- to ensure that no Awami League activist is killed in silence and that those behind these heinous acts face the highest levels of legal accountability. Only under Sheikh Hasina's leadership will these hidden killers be exposed," the party stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor