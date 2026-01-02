Bangladesh Awami League expresses concern over killings, custodial deaths under Yunus-led govt

Dhaka, Jan 2 As the law and order situation continues to deteriorate in Bangladesh, the Awami League on Friday expressed grave concern amid accusations by critics over the prevailing climate of total impunity under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

According to the Awami League, on December 27, two elderly men — Jamaluddin and Abdul Kayum — were brutally killed in their own locality in Bangladesh, despite having never been accused nor convicted of any crime. The party alleged the victims’ only “offence” was a family connection to their relative, Mehedi Hasan, who is affiliated with the Bangladesh Student League, the student wing of the Awami League, where he served as a local deputy publicity secretary.

Citing observers, the Awami League argued that this is not an isolated incident, but comes against the backdrop of arbitrary mass detentions, attacks on homes and businesses and targeting of citizens solely for their affiliation with the party.

“All unfolding in an environment where critics say silence from Western governments and the absence of accountability have emboldened perpetrators,” the Awami League stated.

Referring to the upcoming February 12 elections, the party said, “An election cannot be free when fear replaces the rule of law. Political affiliation must never become a death sentence.”

Earlier on Thursday, Awami League media cell stated that Babul Khan, the Organising Secretary of the Awami League from Kalapara Upazila, passed away after being taken to Barishal Medical College Hospital, following a serious illness while in custody at Patuakhali District Jail in Bangladesh.

The Awami League attributed his death to police torture under the direct patronage of the “illegal and fascist” Yunus government.

The party alleged that after suffering delays and negligence, under the pretext of medical treatment, Khan was eventually transferred to the hospital, where he reportedly passed away on Tuesday.

“This was not a natural death—it is part of a chain of planned killing carried out inside the prison. Today, the country’s prisons are no longer correctional facilities; they have turned into secret bases for eliminating opposition politicians. An Awami League identity now seems tantamount to a death sentence. Torture after arrest, denial of medical care, and mysterious deaths—all are parts of the same blueprint,” the Awami League stated.

“How many more planned killings will take place inside prisons? How many more Babul Khans must come out as corpses? There is no escaping responsibility. The illegal Yunus government and its repressive police administration must be held accountable for the blood of Babul Khan,’ it added.

--IANS

