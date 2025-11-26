Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus-led interim government over ‘indiscriminate’ nationwide killings

Dhaka, Nov 26 Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Wednesday accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of turning the country into a “dumping ground of dead bodies”.

Expressing grave concern, the party stated that as the prices of essential goods continue to rise, human life in the country seems to hold no value at all.

“Today, every corner of besieged Bangladesh echoes with the cries of those who have lost their loved ones. On the way to the market, at the edge of the fields, at the river estuaries, in the house yards, on the beds inside homes—dead bodies are scattered everywhere. Leaders and activists of the Awami League are subjected to unspeakable torture and persecution for speaking out against the planned conspiracies of Yunus and his bloodthirsty followers to destroy the country. They are even being killed indiscriminately,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party alleged that the indiscriminate killings of Awami League leaders and activists across the country were carried out under a pre-planned blueprint. It added that recently, Gaibandha District Awami League leader Tariq Rifat was killed inside prison, while in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area, Al-Amin, the General Secretary of the Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League from Comilla district, was murdered.

The Awami League further asserted its leaders and activists continue to fall victim to targeted killings, while ordinary citizens also have no security for their lives or property in what it described as an “unsafe” Bangladesh.

“We strongly condemn and protest this series of killings carried out by the bloodthirsty, demonic group of Yunus. Today, the families of the victims cannot even think of getting justice—let alone file a case with the police station. We want to clearly and firmly state that in the near future, all those involved in these killings will be brought to justice and given strict punishment,” the party stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party announced nationwide protest programmes until November 30, demanding the resignation of Yunus and rejecting the verdict of the country’s “illegal” International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

