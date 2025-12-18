​Bangladesh: Awami League warns of rising violence ahead of February elections

Dhaka, Dec 18 Bangladesh’s Awami League on Thursday expressed grave concerns over the growing violence gripping the country following the announcement of the February 12, 2026, election schedule.

According to the party, violence erupted across Bangladesh within 24 hours of the announcement of the 13th national parliamentary election schedule, with a prospective candidate shot, election offices set on fire, and arson attacks carried out across Dhaka.

“These​ incidents have raised serious concerns about voter safety and the stability of the election environment,” the party said in a post on X.

Citing security analysts, the party warned this may not be random violence—but a coordinated attempt to instil fear and disrupt the democratic process.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government stated that any attempt to sabotage the election will be met with a firm response, as security forces remain on high alert.

“For Bangladesh, this election is more than a vote — it is a test of security, stability, and democratic resilience,” the party noted.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert advising the US citizens in Bangladesh to practice vigilance and avoid demonstrations that could turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The alert stated that political rallies and demonstrations may take place frequently as the next parliamentary elections and a national referendum in Bangladesh are scheduled to take place on February 12, 2026.

"Bangladesh’s Election Commission announced that the next parliamentary election and a national referendum will occur simultaneously on February 12, 2026. Political rallies and demonstrations may become more frequent and intense as the election date approaches," the US Embassy in Dhaka posted on X.

"US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Actions to Take: Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds. Avoid demonstrations," it added.

The warning comes days after Sharif Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming February elections, was shot in the head in full public view in Bijoynagar on December 12.

The attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at Hadi - spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, a radical platform in Bangladesh - who was riding a rickshaw in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in Dhaka.

He remains in a critical condition after being flown to Singapore on Monday for advanced medical treatment.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Yunus-led interim government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor