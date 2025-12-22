Bangladesh burns: Another student leader faces murderous attack

Dhaka, Dec 22 Amid widespread unrest and violence in Bangladesh over the killing of student leader Osman Haidi, another student leader was shot in the head, local media reported.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Motaleb Shikder, a student leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), the same party to which Osman Haidi belonged. He was shot in the head in Khulna by unidentified gunmen this morning at around 11.45 AM. He is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment.

“A bullet pierced through one side of Shikder’s ear. He is currently out of danger,” said a Bangladeshi daily quoting Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation).

He further informed that the student leader was being taken to a diagnostic centre for a CT scan of his head, and further investigation into the incident was underway.

The attack on Muhammad Motaleb Shikder comes as another high-profile shooting in troubled Bangladesh, which has been hit by violence and bloodshed after Osman Haidi’s killing.

Sharif Osman Haidi, a radical student leader, died last week after he was hit with a bullet in his head. The 32-year-old was known for his vile anti-India rhetoric and attained prominence during the student uprising last year, which led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Haidi was shot by masked men on December 12 while coming out of the mosque in Dhaka. His death triggered a series of violent protests in Bangladesh, fanning Islamist forces to rain horror on the country's minorities.

The disturbing development assumes significance as it comes months ahead of the Bangladesh elections, slated for February 2026. The murderous attempt on the NCP student leader is set to galvanise the masses as well as miscreants to inflict further hostility and atrocities on the minorities.

The NCP, backed by students, came into existence last year, as an offshoot of the violent protests in August last year, and its radical elements have continued to fan anti-India sentiments by making provocative statements.

It was established as the first student-led political party in Bangladesh and is expected to contest the high-stakes electoral battle next year, seeking to challenge Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and Khaleda Zia's BNP – the two traditional parties, who traditionally ruled the country.

