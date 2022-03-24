Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee holds protest in Dhaka

Dhaka, March 24 The Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) on Thursday a protest in front of the National Museum here to mark Genocide Remembrance Day.

The call for the BCCC protest rally was given earlier in the day.

It was presided resided over by Muktijoddha Professor Dr Neemchand Bhowmik and was addressed by Political Analyst FF Major General M.A. Sikder, Co Convenor F.F.M.D. Salauddin, Member Secretary and Chairman of Bangladesh Bharat Sampriti Parishad F.F. Fazle Ali, Journalist Basudeb Dhar, Secretary General of Bangladesh Bharat Sampriti Parshad F.F. Mehidi Hasan Chowdhury, HBCUP leader Nirmal Chatterjee, Professor Sadia Sharmin, among others.

At the rally, which was attended by a few hundred people, the leaders condemned the massacre in Bangladesh staged by the Pakistan Army on March 25, 1971.

The Pakistan Army turned entire the Bangladesh into a killing field with it's indiscriminate killing, torture of innocent people and unprecedented scale of rapes for nine months.

That was the kickoff of one of the biggest genocides, led by General Yahya Khan of Pakistan, in the world history causing the biggest ever humanitarian catastrophe after World War II.

They killed 30 lakh people and violated two lakh women and children. Freedom fighters and researchers claim that still, many mass graves in the district and upazila levels remain unidentified.

Leaders and participants of the rally demanded international recognition of this genocide or Operation Searchlight – a planned military pacification carried out by the Pakistan Army.

They also demanded apology by the Pakistan government and a trial of the war criminals immediately.

