Bangladesh court sentences ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina to death for 'crimes against humanity'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 : A Bangladesh court on Monday afternoon found ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of committing "crimes against humanity" during the July-August uprising in 2024. Local media reported that the International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced Hasina to death.

The tribunal found the former PM guilty on all five charges of crimes against humanity, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The news outlet further said that the historic judgement concludes that Hasina and the two other accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the July-August movement.

The Awami league leader, who is currently in exile in India was tried in absentia. The 78-year-old leader had fled to New Dehi after the fall of her regime in Dhaka.

"Accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement order and also failure to take preventive and punitive measures under charge 1," the International Crimes Tribunal said as cited by Al Jazeera.

"Accused Sheikh Hasina committed one count of crimes against humanity by her order to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons under charge number 2," the special tribunal said.

Bangladesh Television broadcast the live proceedings of Justice Golam Murtaza who heads the the country's International Crimes Tribunal-1- a three-member tribunal overseeing this case, bagan reading out the verdict on Monday afternoon.

The tribulant said that Hasina "ordered to kill the protesting students" during the July-August unrest, Bangladesh News 24 reported.

The three-member bench whose two other members included Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, entered the courtroom at around 9:55 am, with proceedings beginning at noon. The ruling is being broadcast live, as per Bangladesh News 24.

Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the only accused currently in custody, was brought to the court's lock-up at 9 am. He has already pleaded guilty and turned state's witness.

The two other accusedHasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamalare being tried in absentia after being declared fugitives. Both fled to India following the August 5 ouster of Hasina's government during the student-led uprising.

On July 10, the tribunal indicted Hasina, Asaduzzman, and Mamun on five charges of inciting, instigating and ordering the killing of 1,400 people to suppress the July Uprising, "superior command responsibility" and "joint criminal enterprise."

Hasina was ousted from power on August 5 2024, and fled to India in the face of a student-led mass uprising. It is believed that Asaduzzaman is also in India. The trial has proceeded in absentia after showing the two as fugitives. according to Bangladesh news 24.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters last week that the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Hasina and Asaduzzaman. We have petitioned the court for the maximum punishment. The court will exercise its discretion, and we pray that the accused be given the maximum punishment for this crime."

Families of some of the victims were present at the tribunal on Monday, many calling for the harshest possible sentence.

Security was been increased in the court premises and the surrounding area since morning, ahead of the verdict.

Meanwhile, Hasina's party, the Awami League, announced a "complete shutdown" programme again for Sunday and Monday in response to the verdict. As part of the programme, sporadic crude bomb blasts and the torching of vehicles have been reported in parts of the country, including Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina who headed the now-banned Awami Leagur party is facing a total of five charges.

These include orchestrating mass killings of protesters in Dhaka, the use of helicopters and drones to fire on civilian crowds, the murder of student activist Abu Sayed, the incineration of bodies in Ashulia to destroy evidence and the coordinated killing of demonstrators in Chankharpul.

The case against Hasina and her two aides concerns crimes during July 15-August 5, 2024 student demonstrations against the government.

The formal charge documents run 8,747 pages, containing references, seized evidence and a detailed list of victims, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hasina who fled the country in August 2024 has lived in New Delhi since then.

According to prosecutors say Sheikh Hasina made inflammatory remarks at a July 14, 2024 press conference at Ganabhaban, following which law enforcement personnel and ruling-party activists allegedly launched systematic attacks on students and civilians.

The ICT tribunal examined whether Hasina, Kamal and Mamun instigated, supported or allowed these assaults, and whether they failed to prevent or punish murder, attempted murder and torture committed during the crackdown as per Dhaka Tribune.

The coutnry's former PM is accused of directing the use of helicopters, drones and live ammunition to contain the protests. Kamal and Mamun allegedly relayed and enforced these orders through their chain of command and prosecutors say this amounted to crimes against humanity through orders, abetment and conspiracy.

The trio face charges over the July 16, 2024 shooting death of Abu Sayeed in front of Begum Rokeya University. The prosecution alleged the killing followed directives from the top political and security leadership, making them liable for ordering, aiding and conspiring in the attack.

On August 5, 2024 six students were shot dead during law enforcement action in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka and Hasina, Kamal and Mamun have been charged with responsibility for the operation that led to the deaths.

Also on August 5, 2024 six people were shot in Ashulia; five bodies were burned, and the sixth, still alive, was allegedly burned alongside them. Prosecutors say the killings were executed with the knowledge, involvement and approval of the accused, the Bangladesh news outlet said.

Defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain has rejects the allegations as "false and fabricated", saying there is no documentary proof that Hasina ordered any killings, and that a "separate group" carried out the violence that destabilized the country as per the Dhaka Tribune report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor