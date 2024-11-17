Bangladesh extends army's magistracy power by 2 months

Dhaka, Nov 17 The Bangladeshi interim government has extended the magistracy power given to commissioned army officers for another two months.

An official notification published by the Ministry of Public Administration on Saturday said their jurisdiction for exercising magistracy power will encompass all of Bangladesh.

The ministry issued a circular in this regard on Friday stating officers on deputation to Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh will also be able to exercise magistracy power, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on September 17, the government empowered only commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army with executive magistrate authority for 60 days. An officer with magistracy power can arrest and send an individual to jail. In self-defence, the officer can open fire.

Later, on September 29, the government empowered commissioned officers of the Air Force and Navy with executive magistrate authority to help maintain law and order.

On August 5, the then Sheikh Hasina government was toppled. Three days later, on August 8, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. Despite the formation of the interim government, army personnel remain deployed across the country to firmly tackle the anarchic situation.

