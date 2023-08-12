Bangladesh floods: People return home from shelters to take stock; rescue efforts continue

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 12 : Following the heavy rainfall and deadly floods in the Bandarban district of Bangladesh, a lot of people who took refugee in shelter homes have now returned to their homes to take stock of the situation, reported Dhaka Tribune citing District Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin.

During a press briefing on Friday, he highlighted the overall situation in the district and explained the extent of the destruction caused by the recent landslides and flooding.

The disaster has caused a series of destruction which led to displacing families and causing substantial damage to infrastructure, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Nearly 340 individuals are currently living in various shelters across the district. Adding to that, almost 15800 families are stranded by flooding and a staggering 15,600 houses have been severely damaged. he added.

The District Commissioner further quoted the agricultural department and said that the agricultural sector has been severely hit by the calamity and 8253 hectares of cropland has succumbed to the floods.

Moreover, he also reported 10 deaths resulting from floods and landslides.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the Department of Public Health Engineering has taken steps for rehabilitation by setting up two mobile water purification units, the commissioner added.

He said that 200,000 litres of water have been distributed through this initiative.

Additionally, the Bangladesh Army has also joined the relief efforts and has further distributed 53,800 litres of drinking water, he added.

After four days of suffering from a power outage in Bandarban, the electricity supply has been fully restored now, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Whereas, as the efforts to clear the debris and sediment from the water treatment plant are still going on, the water supply remains affected.

As the rain continuously lashes the city, the district's Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers are flowing close to the danger mark.

