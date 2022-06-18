Bangladesh Foreign Minister sends birthday greetings with 100 roses to PM Modi's mother

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday greeted Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who celebrated her 100th birthday.

"Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, MP has sent greetings to Smt. Heeraben Modi, proud mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of her 100th birthday. FM Dr. Momen wishes her good health and well-being," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

"Happy Birthday to Smt. Heeraben Modi," reads the message with the bouquet.

Bangladesh FM Momen sent a bouquet of flowers with 100 roses to her residence through the diplomatic channel, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On the 100th birthday of his mother Heeraben Modi, PM Modi penned an emotional blog and recollected some special moments from his childhood that he spent with his mother.

He recalled several sacrifices made by his mother as he grew up and mentioned various qualities of his mother that shaped his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

"Maa...this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, Momen arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between the two countries with his counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen of Bangladesh @BDMOFA on his arrival in Delhi. He will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission with EAM @DrSJaishankar tomorrow," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During the visit, on Sunday, he will attend the 7th Round of the JCC between India and Bangladesh and will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Later on Monday, Momen will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. India and Bangladesh will be holding the 7th Meeting of the JCC in New Delhi on June 19. The JCC will be co-chaired by Jaishankar and Momen.

This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.

"The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership, and regional and multilateral issues," the MEA said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor