Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan receives guard of honour

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Bangladesh's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan was accorded a guard of honour at South Block here on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar received his Bangladesh counterpart Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan at the South Block.

Earlier, Admiral Hassan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi and paid respects to the fallen soldiers.

On September 8, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit. Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh received Sheikh Hasina at the Delhi Airport.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina attended the G20 Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday PM Modi said progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last nine years has been gladdening. He made the remarks after holding a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Hasina

"Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” PM Modi posted on X on Friday.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other

commonalities, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The "excellent bilateral ties" between the two nations showcase an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.

The ties between India and Bangladesh have strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond. In 2021, India and Bangladesh jointly commemorated the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war.

